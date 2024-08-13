BCS health cadre officials stage sit-in at DGHS, demand removal of DG

Health cadre officials today demanded the immediate removal of all corrupt officials at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), including its director general.

BCS Health Cadre Association placed their two-point demand at a sit-in, which started around 11:00am in front of the DGHS office in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

They were still at the spot when this report was filed around 5:00pm.

They demanded resignation of the DG as he took steps to postpone the order to cancel the postings of officials who were appointed on an ad hoc basis.

They also demanded a stop to all illegal recruitments, promotions and postings at DGHS.

They will go for long-term programme if these demands are not met at the earliest time, they said.

While protesting at the sit-in, the officials alleged that there have been unlimited irregularities and corruption in the health directorate in the last 15 years.

Umme Tania Nasrin, member secretary of BCS Health Cadre Association, said, "We have been demonstrating for a six-point demand, including cancellation of illegal stabilisation of ad hoc officials in ad hoc services, but now we have two points.''

''We have been observing with concern that some mischievous officials of DGHS and the ministry of health have started posting and promoting the ad hoc appointments and project officers who were appointed under various recruitment rules in cadre posts in the last few years, violating the government service rules. Our second demand is to cancel all illegal promotions and appointments,'' she said.