BCS doctors protest proposed ad-hoc appointments of doctors

BCS health cadre officials staged a sit-in yesterday demanding cancellation of Public Service Commission's (PSC's) recommendation for appointing doctors on ad-hoc basis.

The recommendation was submitted on September 3.

The officials staged the protest in front of the PSC office around noon yesterday under the banner of BCS Health Cadre Association.

Asked about the incident, PSC Joint Secretary Abdul Alim Khan said yesterday, "A group of 50-60 health cadres gathered in front of the PSC office and started protests to press home their demand. At one point, they all want to enter the PSC office and talk to the secretary. We asked them to send a delegation of four to five for the meeting, but they did not agree to it.

"We then locked the main gate for security reason. Frightened by the situation, many of our officers and employees left the office through the back door. Around 3:30pm, the protesters left."

Umme Tania Nasrin, member secretary of the association, said the PSC officials locked the door from inside when the association members tried to enter the building.

She said that all the illegal benefits given by the Awami League government in favour of 2,346 ad-hoc and project doctors who have failed BCS, must be cancelled.

These benefits were related to promotion and posting, she said.

The health cadre association leaders said all such recommendation notifications should be cancelled and strict punishment should be ensured against those who were involved in these "irregularities" after investigation, as per the rules.

The protesting doctors said that they will hold a sit-in programme at the central Central Shaheed Minar today with the same demand.