BCL will give a fitting reply to those who labelled themselves Razakars: Quader

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:41 PM

Chhatra League will give a fitting reply to those student leaders of the quota reform movement who last night labelled themselves Razakars and showed arrogance, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remark during a briefing to journalists at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi today.

He said, "The issue of the students will remain confined to the campus. But we will see who comes out politically in the open, and when that happens, we will be prepared to confront them."

The 'Razakar' back and forth: Who said what?

Earlier on last night students of several public universities brought out protest over what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier yesterday afternoon.

During the PM's press conference on her recent China visit, Hasina said in response to a journalist's question: "Why is there so much resentment against the Liberation War and the freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of the freedom fighters don't get quotas, then should the grandchildren of razakars [Pakistani collaborators] get quotas? That is my question."

Related topic:
Quota system in BangladeshProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota systemRazakarPrime Minister Sheikh HasinaPM's quota remark
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাবিতে কোটা আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে ছাত্রলীগের ধাওয়া-পাল্টা ধাওয়া

বিজয় একাত্তর হলের সামনে মাইকিং করতে শুরুর করলে হল শাখা ছাত্রলীগের নেতাকর্মীরা কোটা আন্দোলনকারীদের ধাওয়া দেন।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজাকার স্লোগান নিয়ে যা বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification