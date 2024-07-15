BCL will give a fitting reply to those who labelled themselves Razakars: Quader

Chhatra League will give a fitting reply to those student leaders of the quota reform movement who last night labelled themselves Razakars and showed arrogance, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remark during a briefing to journalists at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi today.

He said, "The issue of the students will remain confined to the campus. But we will see who comes out politically in the open, and when that happens, we will be prepared to confront them."

Earlier on last night students of several public universities brought out protest over what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier yesterday afternoon.

During the PM's press conference on her recent China visit, Hasina said in response to a journalist's question: "Why is there so much resentment against the Liberation War and the freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of the freedom fighters don't get quotas, then should the grandchildren of razakars [Pakistani collaborators] get quotas? That is my question."