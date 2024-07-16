Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:51 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BCL men take position near Sholoshahar Railway Station in CTG

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:44 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:51 PM
Photo: STAR

Several Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League groups of the party's Chattogram city unit have taken position at the Sholoshahar Railway Station, the spot where quota reform protestors are scheduled to hold demonstrations this afternoon.

BCL groups, holding sticks, took position around 1:00pm, a couple of hours before the scheduled protest. They were also seen gathering at other key potions within the city, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chittagong University students yesterday announced a protest rally and procession at the station from 3:00pm.

"Additional police have been deployed to fend off untoward situations," said Sontosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Model Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

রংপুরে আন্দোলনকারী এক শিক্ষার্থী নিহত

আজ মঙ্গলবার দুপুর আড়াইটার দিকে এই ঘটনা ঘটে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ছাত্রদের মতবিরোধ হলেই বাকবিতণ্ডা হয়, সে রকমই কিছু কিছু জায়গায় হচ্ছে: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification