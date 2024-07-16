BCL men take position near Sholoshahar Railway Station in CTG

Several Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League groups of the party's Chattogram city unit have taken position at the Sholoshahar Railway Station, the spot where quota reform protestors are scheduled to hold demonstrations this afternoon.

BCL groups, holding sticks, took position around 1:00pm, a couple of hours before the scheduled protest. They were also seen gathering at other key potions within the city, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

Chittagong University students yesterday announced a protest rally and procession at the station from 3:00pm.

"Additional police have been deployed to fend off untoward situations," said Sontosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Model Police Station.