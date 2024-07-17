BCL men conducting phone search at Shahbagh

The photo shows BCL men surrounding a youth and searching his phone to single out quota protesters. Photo: Rafiul Islam

It was around 4:15pm at Shahbagh. The place: just opposite the police station.

A group of stick-wielding BCL and Jubo League men, some of them wearing helmets, suddenly intercepted a student carrying a backpack.

They rudely asked him to give his phone. One of the BCL men even slapped him.

They surrounded him right away, took him into the crowd and one of them forced him to unlock his mobile phone.

They looked through the phone for a while and then without saying anything started to punch him. At the same time, some of the BCL men dragged him into the police station compound.

Students of Dhaka University are leaving their halls around 6:40pm today (July 17, 2024). Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/Star

When the incident was taking place, around a hundred police and Ansar members were on guard near the Shahbagh Police Station.

This is not an isolated incident.

While covering today's protests, I as a journalist of The Daily Star stayed there for over 40 minutes and saw at least six such incidents.

Suspecting them to be quota protesters, the BCL men along with some outsiders were checking phones of those coming out or trying to enter the campus through the police barricade at Shahbagh.

I tried to find out what happened to the person who was dragged into the police station but could not.

After a couple of minutes, the BCL men stopped another youth. They also checked his mobile phone. Another punched him in the back. The BCL men, however, let him go after checking his mobile phone.

After a while some of the BCL men noticed me and and asked about my identity.

As I told them that I am a journalist, they asked me not to stay there and cover the cover the events inside the campus.

Before observing the BCL men's activities at Shahbagh, I met a student standing near the Central Mosque along with a luggage.

Requesting anonymity, the student of the Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall said, "I came to know that BCL men are harassing students who were leaving the campus, that's why I waited at the dormitory till 3:30pm."

"I went up to the Public Library to go home but saw many BCL men gathered at Shahbagh, just near the police barricade. So, I returned to the campus" he said.

"I am nervous... I am searching for an alternative route to leave the campus," he told me around 4:00pm.