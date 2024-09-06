BCL man who died in 2022 sued in an arms case

Safiqul Islam, former joint secretary of BCL's Jamalpur Municipality unit, died nearly two years ago on September 20, 2022.

However, he was named among 243 accused in an arms case filed by one Haider Ali on September 3.

Haider Ali's complaint claims that on August 5, as he was returning home, a group led by former mayor Mohammad Sanowar Hossain Sanu unleashed an attack with locally-made weapons, firing blanks and leaving several injured. The group allegedly set Haider's motorcycle on fire and made off with his gold chain. And somehow, in this melee, the deceased Safiqul Islam allegedly played a part.

"I don't know why his name was included in the case -- he died almost two years ago," said Rafiqul Islam, Safiqul's brother.

Haider Ali, when contacted for comment, offered none.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge Mahabbat Kobir, said, "If any case is filed against a deceased person, action will be taken after investigation."