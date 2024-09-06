Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BCL man who died in 2022 sued in an arms case

Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:16 AM

Safiqul Islam, former joint secretary of BCL's Jamalpur Municipality unit, died nearly two years ago on September 20, 2022.

However, he was named among 243 accused in an arms case filed by one Haider Ali on September 3.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Haider Ali's complaint claims that on August 5, as he was returning home, a group led by former mayor Mohammad Sanowar Hossain Sanu unleashed an attack with locally-made weapons, firing blanks and leaving several injured. The group allegedly set Haider's motorcycle on fire and made off with his gold chain. And somehow, in this melee, the deceased Safiqul Islam allegedly played a part.

"I don't know why his name was included in the case -- he died almost two years ago," said Rafiqul Islam, Safiqul's brother.

Haider Ali, when contacted for comment, offered none.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge Mahabbat Kobir, said, "If any case is filed against a deceased person, action will be taken after investigation."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification