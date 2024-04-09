BCL leader to get back seat at Buet dormitory

HC stays cancellation

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for Buet student and Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim to get back his dormitory seat.

The court also stayed for six months the decision of Buet authorities that cancelled his seat at Titumir Hall, and issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their decision should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol issued the order and rule after Imtiaz filed a writ petition against the Buet decision.

Imtiaz's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar to his client having his hall seat following the HC stay order.

On March 29, the Buet authorities made the decision without issuing any show cause notice to Imtiaz after several Chhatra League leaders and activists went to the campus, he said.

Buet students protested the gathering in the middle of night as student politics on the campus was banned.

The ban was imposed after some BCL activists killed second-year student Abrar Fahad at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.