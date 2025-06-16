BCL leader found dead in Mymensingh

Police recovered the body of a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Mymensingh city this morning.

The deceased, Ruhul Amin Akash, 30, was the joint convener of the Kalmakanda upazila unit of the BCL, police said.

Quoting witnesses, Md Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, said said Akash had come to the city to visit his sister.

Around 9:30am, he suddenly collapsed while walking in the Shantinagar area.

Locals took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the OC added.

Police later recovered the body and sent to the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examinatio.

"The actual cause of death will be known after we receive the post-mortem report," the OC said.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Kotwali Police Station.