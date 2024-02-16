BCL factional clash leaves 15 hurt in CU

At least 15 people were injured as two factions of Chittagong University Chhatra League clashed on the campus over a trivial matter yesterday.

The clash took place in front of the Suhrawardy dormitory between shuttle train compartment-based BCL factions "Sixty-Nine" and "Bijoy Group", said BCL insiders.

The supporters of Sixty-Nine introduced themselves as followers of former Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin's while the other group as Education Minister Chowdhury Mohibul Hassan's followers.

Campus sources said previous enmity following a dispute over changing group of a BCL activist led to the clash.

The groups locked into a chase and counter-chase throwing brickbats. Later, proctorial body and police brought the situation under control.

Proctor Nurul Azim Sikdar said, "We will take action in this regard."

CU Medical Center's In-Charge Mohammed Abu Tayeb said, "Fifteen Chhatra League activists were given primary treatment."