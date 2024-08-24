Bangladesh
BCB served legal notice to remove Shakib from nat'l team

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected from Facebook

A legal notice has been served on the Bangladesh Cricket Board, asking it to remove cricketer Shakib Al Hasan from the national cricket team as he is an accused in a murder case.

A Supreme Court lawyer, Barrister Sajib Mahmood Alam, sent the notice to the BCB on behalf of another SC lawyer Md Rafinur Islam today.

The notice also asked the BCB to bring Shakib back to the country from abroad for the purpose of proper investigation into the murder case.

The lawyer, in the legal notice, said that since a criminal case has been lodged against Shakib, he cannot be in the national cricket team as per ICC rules. He needs immediate removal from the cricket team.

He needs to be suspended from all forms of cricket for the integrity of Bangladesh cricket and sports, he said in the notice.

The case was filed with Adabar Police Station on August 22 on charge of killing garment worker Md Rubel.

Shakib Al Hasan has been made accused in the case. Besides, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader and 156 named and 400-500 unidentified people have also been accused in the case.

Lawyer Sajib Mahmood Alam told The Daily Star that Shakib is now in Pakistan with Bangladesh national cricket team.

He also said that his client has not given any time limit to BCB for bringing Shakib back to the country and for removing him from the cricket team as a new team has been appointed in the BCB and they will need some time to function properly.

