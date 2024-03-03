BB Reserve Heist: NY court allows BB’s case to proceed

Court dismissed a few charges against RCBC

Commuters pass by the front of the Bangladesh central bank building in Dhaka March 8, 2016. Photo: Reuters

The New York Supreme Court has allowed the case filed by Bangladesh Bank concerning the $81-million cyberheist in 2016 to proceed but dismissed several charges against Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC).

The appellate division, the first judicial department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, ruled to dismiss three causes of action -- conversion, aiding and abetting conversion, and conspiracy to commit conversion -- against the bank and all defendants associated with RCBC, reports the Philippines Daily Inquirer.

It also dismissed the case against four RCBC defendants -- Ismael Reyes, Brigitte Capiña, Romualdo Agarrado, and Nestor Pineda -- due to a lack of personal jurisdiction.

The Inquirer report said that in a stock exchange filing on Friday, RCBC said it received a decision from the New York Supreme Court on February 29 this year. Now, the company is reportedly considering its next move.

The original complaint in the state court, filed on May 27, 2020, was for the "conversion/ theft/ misappropriation; aiding and abetting the same; conspiracy to commit the same; fraud (against RCBC); aiding and abetting and conspiracy to commit fraud; conspiracy to commit trespass against chattels; unjust enrichment; and return of money received."

Without ruling on the case's merits, the court confirmed its jurisdiction over RCBC and the individual defendants in a decision on January 14, 2023.

Bangladesh Bank had filed earlier cases to recover $81 million in stolen funds, which were allegedly lost to North Korean hackers.

Some of the funds were allowed to be transacted via correspondent banks in New York before being wired to fictitious accounts with RCBC.

RCBC had vowed to "defend the case vigorously" even after the New York court had dismissed its motion to dismiss.

On February 5, 2016, hackers stole $101 million from the Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York using fake orders through the SWIFT payment system.

Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four RCBC accounts in Manila and the rest to a bank in Sri Lanka.

The $81 million portion flowed through the Filipino financial system before disappearing in local casinos, where it was used to buy gaming chips.

The Bangladesh Bank then filed a lawsuit with the US District Court in Manhattan in 2019, accusing the RCBC of being involved in a massive conspiracy to steal the money.

Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson, Md Mezbaul Haque, and BB-appointed lawyer for the reserve heist case, Ajmalul Hossain QC, did not respond to phone calls till the filing of this report.