BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route to press six-point demands

Agitating students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) blocked railway tracks on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route at Jobbarer Mor on the campus since this morning to press home their six-point demands.

Students from different halls marched in a procession to the spot, chanting slogans in support of their demands, and blocked the tracks around 11:45am, disrupting train movement on the route.

Their demands include withdrawal of the order to vacate halls, resignation of the proctorial body within 24 hours, an apology from the vice chancellor for the attack on students, justice against those involved in the attack -- including teachers -- and the implementation of a single combined degree.

At a press conference at the university's Aamtola yesterday, they placed the demands.

"We want to resolve the ongoing crisis through fruitful discussions. But there has been no response from the university authority yet. If our demands are not fulfilled shortly, we will go for tougher movement," said Ahsanul Haque Himel, a third-year student of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry.

Mymensingh Superintendent of Police Kazi Akhtarul Alam said law enforcers have been deployed in and around the campus, particularly at the first gate of the university, and remain on alert to prevent any untoward incident.

He added that train movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route was halted due to the blockade. The train services on the route remained suspended until 3:30pm, when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, despite the authorities' order to vacate dormitories following an indefinite closure on Sunday night, most male students of BAU have refused to leave. Yesterday morning, students brought out processions on campus wielding sticks and declared they would not leave the halls.

A few female students left the halls yesterday morning, said Mahmud Dipu, another third-year student of the same faculty.

The students also blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route for over two hours yesterday afternoon.

The university was declared closed indefinitely after an emergency syndicate meeting held online around 9:30pm Sunday. Students were instructed to vacate the halls by 9:00am the following day.

The decision followed an incident earlier in the day when outsiders allegedly attacked protesting students, who had confined over 200 teachers, including the vice chancellor, during an academic council meeting over their demand for a single combined degree. At least seven students were injured in the attack.