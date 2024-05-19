Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 05:07 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Battery-run rickshaw drivers set fire to police box in Kalshi

Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 05:07 PM

Battery-run rickshaw drivers set fire to a police box in the Kalshi area this evening following a clash with law enforcers in Mirpur-10 area.

Witnesses and police said the drivers set fire to the police box around 4:15pm at the Kalshi intersection.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They also blocked the Kalshi flyover from the Kalshi end.

Read more

Commuters suffer as battery-run rickshaw drivers block roads in Mirpur

On information, two fire engines tried to go to the spot to douse the blaze but were blocked by the protesting rickshaw pullers, said Saiful Islam, warehouse inspector of Pallabi Fire Station.

Earlier, a clash broke out between battery-run rickshaw drivers and police teamed up with the local ruling party members as the latter tried to clear Mirpur-10 intersection this afternoon.

Mirpur Road Blockade Update: Battery-run rickshaw drivers clash with cops in Mirpur
Read more

Battery-run rickshaw drivers dispersed after clash with cops

A section of protestors being dispersed went toward the Kalshi area and started demonstrating, setting fire to tyres on the road. At one stage they set fire to the police box, police and witnesses said.

Witnesses said commuters suffered as the drivers of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes have been protesting the ongoing crackdown against their vehicles by blocking various roads at Mirpur in Dhaka since this morning.

They later gathered and blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection till 3:00pm.

battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka
Read more

Banning rickshaws may not be the big traffic solution

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাভাবিক হয়ে আসছে কিরগিজস্তানের পরিস্থিতি, নিরাপদে বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীরা

কিরগিজস্তানের বিশকেক থেকে দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে সর্বশেষ পরিস্থিতি জানিয়েছেন দেশটিতে পোস্ট গ্র্যাজুয়েশনরত ডা. জেরিত ইসলাম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

বিনিয়োগকারীরা শেয়ারবাজার ছাড়ছেন কেন?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification