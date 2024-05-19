Battery-run rickshaw drivers set fire to police box in Kalshi

Battery-run rickshaw drivers set fire to a police box in the Kalshi area this evening following a clash with law enforcers in Mirpur-10 area.

Witnesses and police said the drivers set fire to the police box around 4:15pm at the Kalshi intersection.

They also blocked the Kalshi flyover from the Kalshi end.

On information, two fire engines tried to go to the spot to douse the blaze but were blocked by the protesting rickshaw pullers, said Saiful Islam, warehouse inspector of Pallabi Fire Station.

Earlier, a clash broke out between battery-run rickshaw drivers and police teamed up with the local ruling party members as the latter tried to clear Mirpur-10 intersection this afternoon.

A section of protestors being dispersed went toward the Kalshi area and started demonstrating, setting fire to tyres on the road. At one stage they set fire to the police box, police and witnesses said.

Witnesses said commuters suffered as the drivers of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes have been protesting the ongoing crackdown against their vehicles by blocking various roads at Mirpur in Dhaka since this morning.

They later gathered and blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection till 3:00pm.