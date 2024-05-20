Battery-run rickshaw drivers continue protest, block roads in Dhaka

Police and battery-run rickshaw drivers lock into chase and counter-chase in Dhaka's Demra area. Photo: Collected

Drivers of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes have demonstrated on different city streets for the second consecutive day, protesting crackdown on their vehicles.

Witnesses and police said the drivers blocked roads in Staff Quarters, Mohammadpur Beribadh, Khilgaon and Agargaon Taltola areas, causing sufferings to the commuters.

In Demra, a chase and counter chase took place between the police and drivers as the latter block the road in Staff Quarters area around 11:15am.

Police charge batons and fired from shotgun to disperse them, said Jahirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station.

The protestors threw brick chunk at the law enforcers, creating panic in the area, police and locals said.

Photo: Prabir Das

In Rampura, over 100 drivers blocked the road near Better Life Hospital around 9:30am, creating huge tailback.

Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station, said the traffic movement resumed after the drivers left the road around 10:30am.

In Agargaon, a group of drivers formed a human chain beside the road, urging the government to allow their vehicles on roads, until the government manage jobs for them.

As the protesters tried to take position beside the road, police chased and dispersed them. Some of the drivers threw brick chunks at the law enforcers.

Police picked up at least seven drivers from the spot, our staff photographer reported from the spot.

Yesterday, traffic ground to a halt on different streets in Mirpur as drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated, clashed with police, and vandalised vehicles.