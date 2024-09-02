Bata workers continue protest, block Dhaka-M'singh highway

Workers of Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh Limited continued their protest for the second consecutive day today, blocking parts of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Tongi area.

The workers have been demonstrating since yesterday to press home their eight-point demands, which includes increase in salary, monthly salaries instead of weekly payments, and stopping termination of workers.

Traffic on the western side of the highway has been heavily disrupted due to the protest till 10:30am, when this report was filed.

The workers started the demonstration around 9:00am near the factory, halting production, according to Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Saiful Islam.

The main gate of the factory remains closed, reports our correspondent.

Yesterday, temporary workers staged demonstration but regular workers joined them today.

Confirming today's demonstration, Gazipur Traffic Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said that traffic congestion has persisted on the highway for several days due to the workers' agitations.

In another incident, the workers of Coltex Garments have been protesting in Shalna bridge area of the ​​Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, demanding an increase in salary.