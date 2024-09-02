Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:24 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bata workers continue protest, block Dhaka-M'singh highway

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 11:24 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:18 PM
Photo: Monjurul Haque

Workers of Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh Limited continued their protest for the second consecutive day today, blocking parts of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Tongi area.

The workers have been demonstrating since yesterday to press home their eight-point demands, which includes increase in salary, monthly salaries instead of weekly payments, and stopping termination of workers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Traffic on the western side of the highway has been heavily disrupted due to the protest till 10:30am, when this report was filed.

The workers started the demonstration around 9:00am near the factory, halting production, according to Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Saiful Islam.

The main gate of the factory remains closed, reports our correspondent.

Yesterday, temporary workers staged demonstration but regular workers joined them today.

Confirming today's demonstration, Gazipur Traffic Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said that traffic congestion has persisted on the highway for several days due to the workers' agitations.

In another incident, the workers of Coltex Garments have been protesting in Shalna bridge area of the ​​Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, demanding an increase in salary.

Related topic:
worker protestsBata BangladeshBata workers protest Dhaka-Mymensingh highway blockade
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Back to School: Bata introduces a range of anti-bacterial shoes

7m ago

Bata shoes for every look

5m ago
Bata returns to profit in 2022 Jan-March quarter

Bata returns to profit in 2022 Jan-March quarter

2y ago

Bata Shoe’s profit surges nearly 17-fold in April-June 

2y ago

Bata welcomes everyone to the celebration of style

1y ago
|শিল্পখাত

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে আশুলিয়ার ৩০ পোশাক কারখানায় ছুটি ঘোষণা

সেনাবাহিনীর সহযোগিতায় বাইপাইল-আবদুল্লাহপুর সড়ক অবরোধমুক্ত হলেও ডিইপিজেডের সামনের সড়কটি এখনো বন্ধ।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিডিআর হত্যাকাণ্ডের সুষ্ঠু তদন্ত শিগগির: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification