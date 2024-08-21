Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:23 PM

Bangladesh

Bashundhara City mall staffers block part of Karwan Bazar intersection

Star Digital Report
Photo: Rafiul Islam

Shop owners and employees of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex blocked a part of Karwan Bazar roundabout in Dhaka this morning, demanding resignation of the market's in-charge and a reduction in shop rent.

Witnesses said the protesters first gathered in front of the shopping mall around 10:00am and later they marched towards Karwan Bazar, causing huge sufferings to the commuters after a tailback was created due to the blockade.

Photo: Prabir Das

Additional police force, members of Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh were present there.

They protesters chanted slogans for resignation of the market in-charge.

"The in-charge has been acting like a dictator. He hardly behaves well with us," said a shop employee.

Photo: Prabir Das

The traders said they took to the streets as they are suffering due to excessive rent and extortion and many other charges.

Earlier on August 19, the shop owners and employees also protested in front of the market.

