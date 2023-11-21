Basel Anti-Money Laundering Index: Bangladesh makes slight improvement

Lags behind Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Bangladesh improved in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing index, going up five notches in the 12th edition of the Basel AML Index 2023.

This year, Bangladesh came in at 46 in the ranking of 152 countries, up from 41 in a year earlier.

However, Bangladesh is still a high-risk zone of money laundering and terrorist financing because its score stood at 5.80, the report said.

In South Asia, Pakistan came in at 61 and Sri Lanka at 62, meaning both countries are at lower risk of money laundering than Bangladesh.

The highest risk of money laundering and terrorist financing countries are Haiti, Chad, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On the other hand, the countries with the lowest risk of money laundering and terrorist financing are Iceland, Finland, Estonia, Andorra and Sweden.

"Money laundering is increasing day by day and that is why Bangladesh is lagging behind Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ranking," said Moinul Islam, a former professor of economics at the University of Chattogram.

Every year around $15 billion to $16 billion is laundered from the country through over-invoicing, under-invoicing, lower export realisation and the growing hundi system.

"Money laundering through the hundi system has become a major concern now," he said, adding that the official remittance inflows are not going up due to the burgeoning hundi system.

While it is good news that Bangladesh has improved in the rankings, money laundering has not actually come down, said Mustafa K Mujeri, former chief economist of the central bank.

"The money laundered from the country has increased at the geometric rate in recent times."

Having a good money laundering and terrorist financing prevention system is not enough.

"The system will have to be put to use," Mujeri added.

The Daily Star could not reach Md Masud Biswas, chief of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, the government agency responsible for investigating money laundering, suspicious transactions and cash transaction reports.