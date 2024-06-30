Barrister Sumon files GD seeking security

Independent lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon yesterday filed a general diary seeking safety, said police.

He filed the GD with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka last evening, Sajib Dey, inspector (investigation), told The Daily Star last night.

Sumon, an outspoken MP from Habiganj-4 constituency, also shared a copy of the GD on his verified Facebook page.

According to the GD, Sumon said he received a phone call from the officer-in-charge of Chunarighat Police Station, which falls under his constituency, around 2:00am on June 27.

The OC claimed that a team of four to five people wanted to kill him.

The OC, without revealing the identity of the team members, asked him to be cautious, leaving him in a situation of insecurity, reads the GD.