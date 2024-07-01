Barrister Moin Ghani made member of ICC's International Court of Arbitration

Barrister Moin Ghani has been appointed as a member of International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for the 2024-2027 term, according to a press release.

He is a partner at Alliance Laws, a reputed law firm.

Members of the ICC Court are appointed by the ICC's supreme governing body, the World Council, on the recommendation of ICC national committees. Barrister Ghani has been the Bangladesh's nominee to the ICC Court.

The International Court of Arbitration is widely considered to be the world's leading arbitral institution. Since 1923, it has been helping to resolve international commercial and investment disputes.

Barrister Ghani is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and specialises in international arbitration. He has assisted the state of Bangladesh and many of its entities in several international cases.