Barrister Khokon’s expulsion order revoked

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a pro-BNP lawyer's body, has withdrawn its decision to relieve BNP leader and Supreme Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon from the post of its senior vice-president.

BJAF Office Secretary Md Ziaur Rahman issued a letter on April 29 to this effect saying that the decision has been taken with the consent from BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Meanwhile, Khokon on April 29 sent a letter to BJAF Secretary General Kayser Kamal, expressing sorrow for making "unexpected" comments about him.

The BJAF on April 20 relieved Khokon from BJAF for taking responsibility as SCBA president ignoring the forum's prohibition.

BJAF termed the reasons for the action against him "violation of the party discipline".

On April 20, Khokon at a press conference made some "unexpected" comments about Kayser for removing him from the organisation.