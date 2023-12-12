Barishal, Sylhet to get new police commissioners

EC approves police proposal for SPs in 5 districts

The Election Commission yesterday approved the proposal of Police Headquarters to appoint commissioners of two metropolitan police units and five superintendents of police.

According to the proposal, Jehadul Kabir, deputy inspector general of MRT police wing, will replace Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, while MD Zakir Hossain Khan, DIG of Industrial Police, will replace Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Elias Sharif.

On Sunday, the EC ordered the authorities concerned to withdraw Saiful Islam, Elias Sharif, Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam, Habiganj SP SM Murad Ali, Pirojpur SP Md Shafiur Rahman, Satkhira SP Kazi Moniruzzaman and Meherpur SP Md Rafiul Alam.

The recent withdrawal and transfer decisions are being taken by the commission to ensure fairness and neutrality during the 12th parliamentary elections.

The PHQ proposals said Shahidul Islam will be replaced by Special Branch police superintendent Mohammad Asaduzzaman while Murad Ali will be replaced by DMP deputy commissioner Akter Hossain.

Accordingly, Shafiur Rahman will be replaced by PBI police superintendent Muhammad Shoriful Islam, Kazi Moniruzzaman will be replaced by SB police superintendent Muhammad Matiur Rahman Siddiqui and Rafiul Alam will be replaced by DMP deputy commissioner SM Nazmul Haque.