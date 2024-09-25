Barishal hospital without water for 30 hours!

Due to sand clogging the water supply lines, patients of Barishal General Hospital have been suffering from a severe water crisis for over 30 hours. Amid the situation, patients and their attendants have resorted to various ways to manage water for hygiene and other needs. The photos were taken yesterday. Photo: Titu Das

Barishal General Hospital has been enduring a severe water crisis for over 30 hours, leaving patients and staff in distress.

As of yesterday evening, the crisis was still unresolved, with both patients and their relatives struggling to manage basic hygiene needs at the 100-bed hospital.

Hospital officials reported that sand had clogged the water supply lines, causing the disruption. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue as soon as possible, said officials.

Kaya Akter, 24, admitted with her four-month-old child suffering from diarrhoea, described the situation as "horrible". She said, "There is no water to go to the toilet. Relatives are bringing water from outside."

The hospital currently houses 120 patients, and they are managing their hygiene needs through various means. Some have resorted to purchasing bottled water, while others are sourcing water from nearby mosques and houses.

Residents of the hospital quarters are similarly affected, using bottles and buckets to collect water from nearby locations. Many relatives expressed concerns that the lack of water is exacerbating the conditions of already ailing patients.

Md Mehdi, a member of the hospital's water supply department, said the motor pump became ineffective on Sunday morning due to sand entering the pipes. Efforts are underway to temporarily supply water through an alternative line, as the current system is outdated.

Dr Malay Krishna Baral, residential medical officer at the hospital, said the Directorate of Health Engineering has been notified, and a request has been made for the installation of a new deep well. A temporary solution is also being implemented to supply water from another source.

Established in 1912, Barishal General Hospital plays a vital role in treating diarrhoea patients and is a crucial healthcare facility in Barishal division.