A tale of women’s trials and tribulations

Bangladeshi-born British writer, playwright, theatre director, and actress, Leesa Gazi has made a name for herself on the international stage with her debut feature film, "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana).

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival saw the domestic screening of the film take place at National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall, yesterday.

The film's director Leesa Gazi, lead actress Aanon Siddiqua, along with the ensemble cast, were present at the event.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Leesa Gazi, shared, "The film [Barir Naam Shahana] premiered last year at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, earning the Gender Sensitivity Award. The film was also screened at different international film festivals, including BFI London Indian Film Festival, and Birmingham Indian Film Festival. Yet, nothing beats the fulfilment and joy I get from witnessing its premiere in my homeland."

The film's story follows Dipa's journey, portrayed by Siddiqua, against the backdrop of a small town in Bangladesh and an English village. Set in 1990s, the film sees Dipa grapple with the aftermath of a failed marriage, societal taboos, and the weight of family honour.

At its core, the film tries to shine a light on narratives that honour the strength of women navigating societal expectations.

The cast, led by Aanon Siddiqua, also features notable performances from Lutfur Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Naila Azad, Arif Islam, Naimur Rahman Apon, and Jayanto Chattopadhyay.

"Barir Naam Shahana" is a production by Komola Collective in collaboration with Goopy Bagha Productions Limited. Executive producers Faisal Gazi and Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, alongside co-producers Abbas Nokhasteh (Openvizor), Arifur Rahman, and Bijon Imtiaz (Goopy Bagha Productions Limited), have played instrumental roles in bringing the film to life.