BARI holds inception workshop for safe vegetables

Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) held a workshop today on "Up-scaling of BARI Developed Biorational based Insect Pest Management Technologies for Safe Vegetables Production" at the BARI Seminar Room.

The project was funded by United Commercial Bank.

Director General of BARI Dr Debasish Sarker presided over the session while Additional Secretary (Fertiliser Management & Materials), Ministry of Agriculture Dr Shah Md. Helal Uddinwas present as chief guest.

Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (Support & Services) Dr Ferdouse Islam were present as special guests.

BARI Director (Oilseed Research) Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Munshi Rashid Ahmad, Chief scientific officers of various divisions and senior scientists were present in this workshop.

Chief Scientific Officer Entomology Division of BARI Dr Nirmal Kumar Dutta gave the welcome address.