Barguna’s Amatali-Taltali road riddled with potholes

The 35-kilometre regional road connecting Barguna's two remote upazilas -- Amatali and Taltali -- has fallen into severe disrepair due to a lack of maintenance, causing immense suffering to thousands of commuters every day.

The road, stretching from Amatali to the fish landing station at Fakirhat in Taltali, is riddled with potholes, with at least 24 kilometres in extremely poor condition. Large potholes have rendered several stretches nearly impassable, including an 8km section from Manikjhuri to Kochupatra Bridge, 4km from Karibaria Bazar to Horinbaria Bridge, and 12km from Taltali Bridge to Fakirhat.

Locals said the road is the only means of communication between the two upazilas and is also the sole access route to Sonakata Ecopark and the Fakirhat fish landing station.

"Due to the recent heavy rainfall, waterlogged potholes have made vehicle movement hazardous. Cars get stuck regularly, and people are forced to travel in dangerous conditions," said Raihan, a resident of Karibaria.

Tourism has also taken a hit, as the deplorable state of the road discourages visitors to Sonakata Ecopark.

Motorcyclists and drivers alike say navigating the road has become nearly impossible. "It's like riding through a swamp. You can't predict where your tyre will get stuck next," said Rubel Mia, a motorcyclist.

Shop owners and traders along the route echoed the sentiment. "The road became unusable just two years after construction. We face delays and loss of business daily," said Humayun Kabir, a trader at Aropangashia Bazar.

Bus driver Mojibur Rahman said the condition of the road not only causes delays but also frequent damage to vehicles.

Contacted, Taltali Upazila LGED Engineer Md Shakhawat Hossain said, "The section from Karibaria Bazar to Horinbaria is in very bad shape. Repair work will begin in the first phase of the next fiscal year. The stretch from Taltali to Fakirhat will be addressed in the second phase."

Amatali Upazila LGED Engineer Md Idris Ali said the 8km stretch from Manikjhuri to Kochupatra has also been proposed for repair in the upcoming budget.