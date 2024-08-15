Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Barguna AL leader held for ‘talking to Hasina over phone’

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Police have arrested Md Jahangir Kabir, general secretary of Barguna District Awami League, who purportedly had a phone conversation with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after her ouster and escape to India.

The law enforcers arrested him around 6:00am yesterday. 

The charges against Jahangir include conspiring with Hasina to create chaos by speaking to her, said Abdul Halim, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle).

He said a team of the Police Bureau of Investigation from Dhaka arrested Jahangir and took him to the capital.

A call record of about three minutes purportedly between Hasina and Jahangir went viral recently. The phone call took place at 8:10pm on August 12.

In that phone call, a woman believed to be Hasina instructed Jahangir to conduct party activities in a disciplined manner and observe the National Mourning Day on August 15.

