Barcode for cattle!

50,000 animals to come under online registration system

For the first time, Bangladesh introduced an online cattle identification and registration system, providing customers with access to comprehensive information about the registered cattle through barcode scanning.

By scanning the barcode, customers would know the breed, dietary preferences, and health records including vaccination status of the registered cattle among other things. The database will track diseases of the registered cattle until its death. It will also contain information on location and owner of cattle.

Initially, 50,000 cattle will be brought under online registration by 2025. Registered cattle will be tagged with a barcode on their ears.

The pilot programme titled "Bangladesh Integrated Network for Livestock Information (BINLI)" was initiated by the Department of Livestock Services under the "Livestock and Dairy Development Project".

Speaking with The Daily Star, Arabinda Kumar Saha, deputy project Manager of BINLI, said the implementation of ear tags will streamline vaccination, treatment, and overall livestock management. Additionally, it will enhance the process of exporting meat and livestock products.

Among the registered cattle, 4,800 cattle will be brought under insurance policy which will protect livestock owners from loss due to death or disability of their animals.

"We often hear about theft. If the cattle is registered, this will also reduce theft cases," Saha added.

Additionally, details of any newborn calves will be promptly recorded in the database within a few days.

Initially, 16 upazilas with high cattle production have been identified for registration. The upazilas are -- Agailjhara of Barishal, Nazirpur of Pirojpur, Karnaphuli of Chattogram, Adarsha Sadar of Cumilla, Tungipara of Gopalganj, Mollar Hat of Bagerhat, Dumuria of Khulna, Madarganj of Jamalpur, Trishal of Rajshahi, Shahjadpur of Sirajganj, Chirirbandar of Dinajpur, Pirganj of Rangpur, South Sunamganj and Sylhet Sadar.

Meanwhile, registration of 96 cattle has been completed in some farms in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj, said Billal Hossain, upazila livestock officer.

Abdur Rahim, project director (joint secretary) of LDDP, said, "If we export meat or livestock products abroad, the importers want to know all the history about the cattle including its diseases. The database will be helpful for exporting meat."