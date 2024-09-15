Barapukuria Power Plant's 3rd unit resumes operation after 6-day shutdown

Power generation from the third unit of the Barapukuria Coal-Fired Power Plant resumed this afternoon after a six-day shutdown due to technical issues, according to officials at the plant in Parbatipur upazila, Dinajpur.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, the chief engineer of the power plant, said the third unit resumed power generation at 2:00pm.

The plant is currently supplying 220 MW of generated electricity to the national grid.

Earlier on Thursday, the first unit of the plant, with a capacity of 125 MW, resumed operations and has been contributing approximately 65 MW to the national grid.

Collectively, the two operational units are now providing about 285 MW to the grid, according to the chief engineer.

Before that, after a 36-day shutdown, the third unit resumed operation on September 6, but its sole functioning oil pump failed on the evening of September 9, stopping power generation.

Following that, power generation at Barapukuria Power Plant was completely halted until September 12, when the first unit resumed operation.

This shutdown worsened the nationwide power crisis, affecting public life across the country.

Managed by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the Barapukuria plant has a total capacity of generating 525 MW of electricity across its three units.