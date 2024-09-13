Barapukuria power plant resumes partial operation after 3-day shutdown

It is now supplying 60-65MW to the national grid

Power generation resumed at the 525MW Barapukuria Coal-Based Thermal Power Plant as one unit came back online last night after a three-day complete shutdown.

Following repairs, Unit 1, which can generate 125MW and had stopped production on September 5, resumed electricity production at 8:32pm yesterday.

It is currently producing only 60-65 MW, which is being supplied to the national grid, according to the plant's Chief Engineer Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

To keep Unit 1 operational, the plant requires 800-900 tonnes of coal daily, he added.

An official from the plant's electrical department said although the plant has three units, power is usually generated by Unit 1 and Unit 3, while Unit 2 remains inactive for various reasons.

Since November 2020, the 125 MW Unit 2 -- which previously contributed 65-70MW -- has been inactive.

In late July this year, the 275 MW Unit 3, which usually produces 190-250 MW, also ceased operations.

Only Unit 1 was operational till September 5, generating around 60-65MW of electricity, said the chief engineer.

On September 6, Unit 3 was brought back online but was shut down again on September 9 due to a failure of the oil pump, which is needed for a unit to start operation.

This led to a complete halt in power production for three days at the plant, which caused severe load shedding in eight northern districts.

The power plant, which depends on coal supplied by the nearby Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited (BCMCL), requires about 5,500 tonnes of coal daily to operate all three units at full capacity.

Currently, BCMCL has a stockpile of 2,30,000 tonnes, and the mine supplies around 3,000-3,500 tonnes daily.

However, all three units are never operated simultaneously.

The plant's maintenance and operational responsibilities have been contracted to Chinese companies Harbin International and CMC-XMC.

Their five-year contract is set to expire next year.

The contractors have requested 15 days to resolve the issue, and once the necessary machinery arrives from China, Unit 3 is expected to be back online, added the chief engineer.