Barapukuria power plant: Partial operation resumes after 3-day shutdown

The 525MW Barapukuria Coal-Based Thermal Power Plant in Dinajpur has resumed operation partially after a three-day complete shutdown.

Following necessary repairs, the plant's Unit 1 began generating electricity at half capacity around 8:30pm Thursday.

Although this unit, one of three, is capable of generating 125MW of electricity, it's currently supplying 60-65 MW to the national grid, according to Chief Engineer Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

Unit 1 has been offline since September 6 while Unit 3, which has been offline since late July, briefly operated from September 6 to September 9 before a technical glitch shut it down again.

An official from the plant's electrical department said although the plant has three units, power is usually generated by Unit 1 and Unit 3, while Unit 2 remains inactive for various reasons.

Since November 2020, the 125 MW Unit 2 -- which previously contributed 65-70MW -- has been inactive.

In late July this year, the 275 MW Unit 3, which usually produces 190-250 MW, also ceased operations.

The remaining Unit 1 was operational till September 5 and was generating 60-65MW before being taken offline for necessary repairs, said the chief engineer.

On September 6, Unit 3 was brought back online but was shut down again on September 9 due to a failure of the oil pump.

This led to a complete halt in power production, which caused severe load shedding in eight northern districts.

The power plant, which depends on coal supplied by the nearby Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited (BCMCL), requires about 5,500 tonnes of coal daily to operate all three units at full capacity.

Currently, BCMCL has a stockpile of 2,30,000 tonnes, and the mine supplies around 3,000-3,500 tonnes daily.

However, all three units are never operated simultaneously.

Harbin International and CMC-XMC, both Chinese companies, are on contracts to handle the plant's maintenance and operations.

Their five-year contract is set to expire next year.

The contractors have requested 15 days to resolve the issue, and once the necessary machinery arrives from China, Unit 3 is expected to be back online, added the chief engineer.