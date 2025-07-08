Bar AL leaders from contesting national polls

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 8, 2025 04:49 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 05:04 AM

Photo: Ahmed Deepto

National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Bobby Hajjaj yesterday urged the Election Commission to prevent senior leaders of the Awami League from contesting the upcoming national election as independents or under the banner of other parties.

He made the demand while speaking to reporters following a meeting with the chief election commissioner at the EC headquarters in the capital.

A five-member NDM delegation met with the CEC and placed four major proposals: redrawing parliamentary constituencies, amending the electoral code of conduct, outlining the grounds for candidate disqualification, and ensuring a conducive electoral environment.

The party also proposed increasing the ceiling on election expenditure from Tk 25 lakh to Tk 40 lakh.

When asked about the potential influence of black money on electoral spending, the NDM chairman said, "When the current ceiling was set, inflation and purchasing power were different. The present context is entirely different."

