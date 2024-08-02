Banning Jamaat-Shibir not enough

Sector Commanders’ Forum calls for upholding ideals of Liberation War

The ban on Jamaat and Shibir is not sufficient on its own, said the Sector Commanders' Forum-Liberation War '71 in a statement yesterday. They advocated for a collective effort from the government, various organisations and cultural society to steer Bangladesh towards a progressive and democratic path in line with the Liberation War ideals.

The forum, in a press release signed by office secretary Md Abu Sayeed, highlighted the necessity of reviving the Bangalee nationalism.

The statement read, "The party has been banned for the second time in Bangladesh. This fundamentalist group was an accomplice of the Pakistani invading forces during the Liberation War in 1971. After independence, the government of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman banned the party for abuse of religion, opposing independence, and participation in genocide."

The release criticised the subsequent reinstatement of Jamaat by the Ziaur Rahman government, stating that the group's principles have remained unchanged for the last 53 years, making the current ban a reiteration of history.

The ban, executed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, follows the International Criminal Tribunal's previous designation of Jamaat as a war criminal and terrorist group, it added.

Meanwhile, Gonojagaran Mancha and Amra Muktijoddhar Shantan welcomed the government's move.

The government yesterday banned Jamaat and all its front organisations including Shibir as political parties and entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

The home ministry yesterday issued a gazette notification, following the law ministry's approval.