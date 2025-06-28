Banned medicines, goods worth Tk 2cr seized at Benapole

Benapole Customs authorities seized banned medicines and other goods worth an estimated Tk 2 crore from Shed No 26 of Benapole Land Port in an operation last night.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off from the National Security Intelligence (NSI), said Munibur Rahman, revenue officer of Benapole Customs House.

The operation was led by Benapole Customs Deputy Commissioner Rafeza Sultana, accompanied by members of the Investigation, Research and Management (IRM) unit inspection team and NSI officials.

According to customs sources, officials recovered six sacks of undeclared and concealed items during the raid.

The seized goods include 60 kilogrammes of banned medicines, 96,000 Gillette blades, 60 pieces of saree fabric, 2,200 mobile phone displays, and approximately one kilogram of unidentified white powder. The total estimated market value of the haul is around Tk 2 crore.

Port shed in-charge Tariqul Islam said the consignment was imported by a company named Dalilur Rahman & Sons, with clearing responsibilities handled by the C&F agent "Service Line".

However, during questioning, the company failed to produce any valid documentation for the goods.

"We have seized banned medicines and various goods worth around Tk 2 crore from Shed No 26," said DC Rafeza .

"Appropriate action will be taken tomorrow," she said.