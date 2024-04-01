Banks to remain open on April 5, 6, and 7

Bangladesh Bank has asked the scheduled banks to keep branches open on April 5, 6, and 7 under special arrangement for payment of garment workers' salaries, Eid bonuses, allowances, and export bills.

The Department of Off-site Supervision of the central bank yesterday issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the top executives of the banks for necessary actions.

As per the central bank's instruction, the banks will remain open for transactions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on a limited scale. It instructed banks to keep open the branches in Dhaka metropolitan area, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, and the industry-related branches of banks located in Narayanganj and Chattogram.