Bangladesh
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Banks asked to inquire about ex-Speaker’s accounts

Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday instructed banks to seek information on all accounts of Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.

The anti-money laundering agency also directed banks to inquire about the accounts of four of her family members, including her spouse, son, and daughter, according to a letter by the BFIU.

Earlier, the BFIU had frozen the accounts of several influential politicians and professionals, including ministers from the recently ousted Awami League government, which was overthrown following a mass uprising on August 5.

