Banking sector abused by oligarchs: CPD

Oligarchs are using banks to achieve their goals, harming good governance, transparency, and accountability in the financial sector, said economists and experts yesterday.

An oligarch is a rich businessperson with political influence.

There is distrust in the banking sector, which impacts the entire financial sector, they said at a dialogue titled "What Lies Ahead for the Banking Sector in Bangladesh?".

A handful of people and companies have monopolised the banking sector, which is a cause for serious concern, — says CPD

The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at the Lakeshore Hotel yesterday.

They said the central bank's weakness in exerting its autonomy; influential quarters' pressure on Bangladesh Bank; frequent policy changes; lack of punitive measures against errant banks; dual policies; and inadequate merger decisions created people's distrust of banks.

While presenting a paper at the dialogue, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD, pointed out that non-performing loans (NPL) have more than tripled over the last 10 years.

Stressed assets of banks stood at Tk 3,77,922 crore, which include rescheduled loans, NPLs and loans in special mention accounts (SMAs), she said.

In addition, more than Tk 1,77,000 crore cannot be recovered now as there are court orders in this regard, she said.

WEAK GOVERNANCE

People are now withdrawing money from banks as massive irregularities in the banking sector have eroded their trust, she said.

A handful of people and companies have monopolised the banking sector, which is a cause for serious concern, she said, adding that this usually ushers in a deterioration in governance.

Her paper said five of the 10 shariah-based banks were in liquidity crisis and those had been plagued by poor governance since their ownerships changed. She said the banks' financial health deteriorated because of institutional weaknesses.

Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said one person was controlling five to six banks and now National Bank is being

controlled by that person.

He said the largest shariah-based bank was in a bad shape and nobody was doing anything about it.

PRESSURE ON BB

Bangladesh Bank former governor Salahuddin Ahmed said recent policy measures to hike the interest rate and exchange rate put pressure on people.

He said frequent policy changes by the central bank created volatility in the market.

When all countries devalue their currencies, Bangladesh kept the value of the taka up. Recently it devalued the currency all on a sudden, which impacted the market, he pointed out.

On the policy of loan rescheduling, he said once the businesspeople could reschedule their loans by making 20 percent down payment. Now, they pay only 2 percent.

The former governor said the banking regulator has become a cooperative society due to the pressure of influential quarters.

The regulator is rewarding the evil and suppressing the good, the economist said.

Anisul Islam Mahmud, deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, said the forming of asset management companies would not help reduce bad loans.

MA Mannan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the planning ministry, said, "In the United States, banks are born every week and some die. But we do not allow banks to die here."

This should change, he said.

The central bank should be cautious about giving licences to new banks, said Mannan.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, said there was no need to help banks in bad shape to stay afloat.

He said offshore banking should come under the scanner.

For reducing bad loans, public asset management companies should not be formed as they may create more problems than they solve, said Fahmida Khatun's paper.

Mohammed Nurul Amin, former chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), journalist Syed Ishtiaque Reza also spoke among others.

CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman chaired the dialogue session.