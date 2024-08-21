Banking, revenue sectors need major reforms

Business leaders tell Yunus

The leaders of the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh, (ICC-B) called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his office at the State Guest House Jamuna yesterday.

The delegation, led by ICC-B President Mahbubur Rahman, told him that the country's businesspeople fully support him in his new role, said a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

Yunus said his administration inherited an economic mess, but he was confident the situation would soon improve following vital reforms.

"It's a very hard situation that we are in now. But it's also the biggest opportunity that we can get. Our job is difficult, but very much doable," he said.

The ICC-B leaders urged the Nobel peace laureate to carry out the much-needed reforms.

They said the previous government left the country in ruins. They said deep reforms and restructuring were needed in the banking sector, revenue administrations, education, and industry.

"We are a witness to what happened over the last 15 years. The Bangladesh private sector is with you 100 percent," said Mahbubur.

Yunus asked the delegation "to think outside the box to achieve greatness as a nation".

Senior business leaders, including FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Tapan Chowdhury, Kutubuddin Ahmed, AK Azad, Simeen Rahman, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Fazlul Hoque, and Mohammad Hatem, attended the meeting.