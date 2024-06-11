Bangshi is dying

Pollution, encroachment turn once-vibrant river into a narrow canal

The once-vibrant Bangshi river in Jamalpur is slowly dying. Merchants once navigated its waters on large boats, but now, the three-kilometre stretch of the river within Jamalpur municipality barely resembles a three-metre-wide canal before merging with the Brahmaputra.

Encroachment, pollution, and unchecked siltation have led to its decline.

In 2007, local authorities began demarcating the river's land and excavating it to reduce waterlogging. However, the river was soon filled with garbage dumped by residents.

"Whenever it rains, our houses flood with dirty water as the river can no longer drain it away. The bad odour from the river is a constant nuisance. The municipality should take urgent steps to clean the river," said Aminul Sheikh, a resident of Dayamayi area.

Other locals shared his concerns.

"The river has become a canal over the years due to illegal land grabbing. Now it is filled with garbage and serves as a mosquito breeding ground. The municipality should clean up the waterbody and excavate," said Jahangir Selim, president of Jamalpur District Environment Protection Movement.

Mayor Mohammad Sanowar, however, put the onus on the locals for the river's plight.

"We repeatedly try to prevent residents from throwing waste into the water body. We need to conduct mass awareness drives in this regard," he said.