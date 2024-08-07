Bangladesh's UK envoy expresses allegiance to interim govt

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has pledged her allegiance to the forthcoming interim government.

She said they are waiting to receive formal directives from the interim government to work as they have a protocol to follow in terms of diplomatic affairs.

According to a press release received today, the high commissioner made these remarks during a meeting with Shamsul Alam Liton, the editor of the newspaper Saptahik Surma and a lawyer, at the high commission in London.

Saida also paid respect for those who were killed during the students' movement since July 16, prayed for salvation of the departed souls and conveyed her deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

She expressed solidarity with the anti-discrimination students' movement and hoped that a justice-based country will be rebuilt inspired by the new generation's movement.

Mentionable, Liton has worked to protect the democracy and human rights of Bangladesh by running from door to door over the past 17 years.

Iqbal Ferdous who shared the video, said he had the privilege of working closely with incredibly talented, humane and dedicated person Liton for about 7-8 years.