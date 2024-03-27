Bangladesh's story one of extraordinary strength, perseverance: UNGA president

With a well-educated workforce and a dynamic youth population, modern Bangladesh has overcome remarkable odds to become an economic powerhouse in South Asia, Ambassador Dennis Francis, president of the UN General Assembly, said yesterday.

Francis made the comment while delivering remarks as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the permanent mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York to celebrate Bangladesh's Independence Day and National Day.

The president of the UNGA mentioned that Bangladesh's story is one of extraordinary strength, perseverance and determination in the most trying of times.

He also said that in addressing the United Nations, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman eloquently ushered in fresh ideas for building a world free from economic inequalities, social injustice, and the threats of nuclear war.

At the reception, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the permanent representative of Bangladesh, delivered welcome remarks and mentioned that even after the Liberation War that caused unprecedented destruction, Bangladesh was able to demonstrate remarkable resilience and achieve tremendous success in its development trajectory.

Especially over the last decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for development.

Ambassador Muhith paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, three million martyrs, two hundred thousand women who were victims of sexual violence and all heroic freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for Bangladesh's independence. He also expressed sincerest gratitude to the friendly nations who accelerated Bangladesh's victory by extending all possible support -- both on the battlefield and the diplomatic front.

Both president of the general assembly and the permanent representative of Bangladesh referred to the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership to the United Nations.

Ambassador Muhith further mentioned that guided by "Friendship to all, malice towards none", the famous dictum of the father of the nation, Bangladesh joined the UN family 50 years ago and made multilateralism an absolute priority.

He also reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to make value-driven contribution to all important UN discourses.

The event was attended by around 150 permanent representatives, high officials of the UN Secretariat, international media personalities, think tank and other dignitaries.

The event started with the hoisting of the national flag and playing of the national anthem.