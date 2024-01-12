'Bangladesh's journey towards socioeconomic advancement will continue'

PM writes in National Mausoleum visitors' book after paying homage to Liberation War martyrs

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina todat vowed to continue the journey towards the country's prosperity.

"Bangladesh's journey towards the socioeconomic advancement will be continued," she wrote while signing the visitors' book kept on the premises of National Mausoleum after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War with her new cabinet colleagues.

The prime minister also pledged to build a hunger and poverty free "Sonar Bangla" which was the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also wrote that Bangladesh Awami League had won the January 7 election through the people's mandate.

"The win is the victory of the people and democracy as well," she said.