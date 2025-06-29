Bangladesh’s digital sphere in freefall

Warns study report

Bangladesh's digital and civic space (DCS) is in a deepening crisis with rising violence, intimidation and gender disinformation targeting journalists, activists and citizens who speak truth to power, found a recent study.

Amid growing intolerance and unchecked impunity, the country's civic environment, both online and offline, is shrinking, silencing critical voices and undermining democratic freedoms, according to the report titled 'Striking Cases Impacting Digital and Civic Space and Gender Disinformation in Bangladesh'.

The report was jointly prepared by VOICE and The Daily Ittefaq under the project Collaborative Actions for Promoting Digital and Civic Space and Combating Gender Disinformation, supported by the European Union, Free Press Unlimited, and Article 19.

Since October last year, VOICE documented at least 80 significant incidents relating to DCS violations and cases of gender disinformation reported in media, with 25 detailed as case studies.

Among these, 24 incidents involved bodily harm and assault, 11 related to gender disinformation, eight involved harassment and intimidation and four were linked to alleged vexatious cases.

The report also documented incidents of killings, media censorship, arbitrary detention, abductions, cases filed under the Cyber Security Act against journalists and citizens, threats, violence against women journalists, restrictions on freedom of assembly and the abuse of enforcement mechanisms.

The developments are not isolated incidents but part of a broader architecture of repression, it said.

A culture of impunity, ideological backlash, and selective enforcement of laws are enabling the steady erosion of rights that underpin a democratic society.

"If left unchecked, this climate will continue to marginalise critical voices, dismantle trust in institutions, and undermine the very ideals of justice, equity and inclusive governance that Bangladesh aspires to."

The report urged the government, policymakers and relevant stakeholders to enact laws consistent with international human rights treaties and standards, ensuring they do not curtail freedom of expression.

Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, executive director of VOICE, condemned recent government remarks labelling mobs as pressure groups, stating that organised groups are orchestrating mob attacks. He underscored the need to raise voices against such practices.

A culture of silence continues to prevail in society, where people often remain quiet unless a crisis directly affects them, said Rezaur Rahman Lenin, a researcher and human rights activist.

Meaningful change can take place if individuals view another person's crisis as their own and if the society collectively sees state issues as shared problems.

"If I cannot transform 'I' into 'we', then the cage of stagnation in which we live will remain unbroken, and we will not find a way out," he said.

Mahpara Alam, researcher fellow at One Future Network, South Asia, emphasised the need for partnerships with social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok to ensure the swift removal of harmful content.

She called for digital literacy campaigns in colleges, universities, and among young people, enabling them to understand which types of content may cause harm if shared and to identify misinformation.

While a well-structured wage board framework exists on paper, the key question remains whether it is being implemented and monitored effectively in practice, said Udisa Islam, city editor at Bangla Tribune.

She recommended establishing a clear monitoring mechanism to track whether the wage board framework is in place, which institutions are complying, and which are not.

"Journalists cannot be expected to fulfil their duties with only an ID card while being denied a dignified life and economic security. Such conditions are essential for independent journalism," she added.