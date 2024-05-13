Bangladesh's development not possible without India tie: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh's development is not possible without good relations with India as both the countries share common border of several thousand kilometres.

He said this while walking to reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

The minister said it is not possible to maintain peace and stability in Bangladesh without good relations with the neighbour.

Hasan made the remarks while responding a question regarding BNP's failed programme on boycott of the Indian products.

"Their efforts (call for boycotting Indian products) went unsuccessful. They know it, too. It will be refused by the people of the country again if BNP comes up with the agenda afresh," he said.

He also said BNP will be further isolated from the people, nothing more than that if they again call for a boycott of Indian products.

The AL leader said there are Indian products in many of their (BNP leaders) houses.

The main aim of BNP's boycotting Indian products campaign was to create a crisis in the domestic market to create instability in the country's economy.