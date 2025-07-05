Bangladeshi youth dies in Malaysia crane accident

A Bangladeshi youth died in a crane accident in Malaysia's Seremban city this morning, according to his family.

The deceased was identified as Roni, 35, son of Mahmud Sardar from Baguri Beltala village in Kayba union under Sharsha upazila of Jashore district.

According to family sources, Roni had been working in Malaysia for the last two and a half years to support his family. He had been employed in the construction sector since his arrival.

The fatal accident occurred around 10:30am (Bangladesh time) while Roni was working at a construction site. A crane's chain reportedly snapped, and he was crushed under the heavy equipment, dying on the spot.

His co-workers later informed his family in Bangladesh over the phone.

Kayba Union Parishad Chairman Altaf Hossain said, "Roni had been working in Malaysia for the past two and a half years. We received news of his tragic death this morning. We urge the expatriate welfare ministry to take immediate steps to bring his body back to the country."

Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kazi Najib Hasan said the local administration would provide all necessary support to bring back the body through the expatriate welfare ministry.