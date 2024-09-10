Bangladeshi students can now apply for Romanian visas in Vietnam, Thailand

Bangladeshi students who were accepted in Romanian universities can now apply for visas at the Romanian embassies in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand, in addition to the Romanian embassy in New Delhi.

The East Europe and CIS wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Dhaka confirmed this today.

Romania holds a longstanding relationship with Bangladesh, being among the first European nations to recognise Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

In 2022, Romania set up a temporary consulate in Dhaka for three months to expedite the issuance of work visas for Bangladeshi citizens, reflecting the country's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and supporting student and workforce mobility.