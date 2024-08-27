Bangladeshi student returns from Assam after heart emoji reaction to ‘anti-India’ post: Indian police

A Bangladeshi studying in India's Assam returned to her country yesterday as many people reacted angrily to her heart emoji reaction on an "anti-India post" on social media, PTI reported today quoting local police.

A student of National Institute of Technology in Silchar, she requested the institution's authorities to allow her to return to Bangladesh, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

The SP said the fourth-semester student of the electronic and communication department of NIT was sent back through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

"This is not a case of deportation ... She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta said.

The SP claimed that many people expressed their anger after seeing such a post.

Asked if she will return to complete her course, the SP said nothing could be said for certain at the moment.

A total of 70 Bangladeshi students are at present studying at NIT Silchar as per the understanding of Indian and Bangladeshi governments.

"I have personally met the students and requested them not to do any wrong work or indulge in any anti-India activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-India post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps.

"We forwarded some anti-Indian posts, which originated from University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She supported one such post with a love symbol," he added.