Bangladeshi 'record-breaking' skydiver honoured

Ashik Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi skydiving enthusiast who recently made headlines by completing an extraordinary jump from 41,000 feet, today said that the resilient people of Bangladesh is his inspiration.

He said he did the "record-breaking" jump hoping that his act might inspire someone to explore new horizons.

"Just because we don't have examples ahead of us doesn't mean we can't be able to set one. Our next generations need to set examples," he said to journalists in a programme arranged by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) to celebrate his achievement at its head office in Gulshan.

Photo: STAR

UCB was the main sponsor of his daring attempt.

"The country is ours, so it is our responsibility to uphold the image of our country globally. No one is going to do this for us. So, we have to do it," he said.

While thanking his well-wishers, Ashik said, "My achievement is dedicated to the innate resilience of Bangladesh and its people, who never back down despite facing many challenges and hardships. Holding our national flag at such heights was a moment of immense honour for me. My wholehearted thanks to the UCB for making my journey a smooth one."

Arif Quadri, managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, said that they try their best to stand beside those who show genuine intent and lead by example. "Congratulations to Ashik for making it to the pages of history," he said.

During the jump, Ashik exited a Piper PA-42 aircraft at 41,000 feet for a freefall of nearly three minutes while holding the country's flag. He reached a maximum vertical speed of 314 km/h 20 seconds into the jump, covering a distance of 37,297 feet, before successfully deploying his parachute at 4,498 feet.

The statistics from Ashik's skydive so far unofficially confirm the new world record. These numbers have been submitted to the Guinness authorities for official certification.