Bangladeshi passenger dies on Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong

A Bangladeshi man died as he collapsed onboard a Cathay Pacific Airways flight from Dhaka to Hong Kong this morning.

The flight numbered CX662 landed around 8:00am at the Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong police were alerted to the medical emergency shortly afterwards, reports Dimsumdaily Hong Kong.

However, despite immediate response, the 47-year-old man was declared dead on the spot, the report said.

Authorities said that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This marks the second instance of a passenger dying on a Cathay Pacific flight this month.

Earlier on September 8, a German passenger collapsed on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Mumbai, minutes before the scheduled departure.

Emergency services rushed the German passenger to North Lantau Hospital in Hong Kong, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.