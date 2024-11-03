Bangladeshi killed in Beirut: Body can't be brought home as flight ops suspended

The body of Mohammad Nizam, a Bangladeshi expat killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut yesterday, cannot be brought home as flight operations between the two countries remains suspended due to ongoing war, the foreign ministry said.

The wife of the decease is in Lebanon and the embassy has already talked to her in this regard, the ministry said in a statement today.

Hailed from Kosba upazila of Brahmanbaria, Nizam, 31, died in an Israeli airstrike in Hazmiye area at 3:23pm yesterday, according to a social media post of Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon.

This is the first incident of a Bangladeshi being killed in Israel-Hezbollah war.