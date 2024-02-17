Bangladeshi injured in BSF shooting along C’nawabganj border

A Bangladeshi fisherman was shot and injured by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Polladanga border region in Chapainawabganj's Bholahat upazila early today.

The injured is Jahangir Alam, 24, a resident of Kolonipara village of Gohalbari union in the upazila.

Lt Col Golam Kibria, commanding officer of the BGB-59 battalion in Chapainawabganj, said BSF members opened fire at Jahangir when he went near the Indian territory while fishing.

According to locals, Jahangir was fishing in Mahananda along the Polladanga border around 4:30am.

Locals rescued Jahangir and rushed him to Bholahat Upazila Health Complex.

Dr Delwar Hossain, duty officer of Bholahat Upazila Health Complex, said Jahangir was brought to the hospital with a bullet injury in his right elbow. Later, he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

BGB has sent a protest letter to the BSF in this regard, said Lt Col Golam Kibria.